BRIEF-Klaria Pharma: Registration Office Grants Authorization For Merger Plan With Karessa Pharma

March 3 (Reuters) - Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) :

* SWEDISH COMPANIES REGISTRATION OFFICE GRANTED KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AUTHORIZATION TO IMPLEMENT MERGER PLAN FOR MERGER BETWEEN KLARIA AND KARESSA PHARMA HOLDING AB

* IN CONNECTION WITH REGISTRATION OF MERGER, KARESSA WILL BE DISSOLVED AND ALL ITS ASSETS AND LIABILITIES WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO KLARIA