March 17 (Reuters) - Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ) :

* KLARIA PHARMA’S CEO INCREASES HIS HOLDINGS OF THE COMPANY’S SHARES WITH PURCHASES OF OVER SEK 1 MILLION

* WIKLUND ACQUIRES 176,984 SHARES AT A COST OF 1,015,355 SEK