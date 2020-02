BRIEF-Klaria Receives SEK 6.4 Mln Milestone Payment From EU's Horizon 2020 Program

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Klaria Pharma Holding AB (publ):

* KLARIA RECEIVES 6.4 MSEK MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM EU’S HORIZON 2020 PROGRAM TO TAKE SUMATRIPTAN ALGINATE FILM TO MARKET

* KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB (PUBL) - PIVOTAL CLINICAL STUDY REQUIRED FOR SUBMISSION OF APPROVAL IS PLANNED TO START IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* KLARIA PHARMA HOLDING AB (PUBL) - MILESTONE PAYMENT OF 6.4 MSEK IS EXPECTED TO COVER REMAINING COSTS WITHIN KL-00119 PROJECT UP UNTIL FILING OF APPLICATIONS FOR MARKET APPROVAL