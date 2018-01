Jan 30 (Reuters) - KLASSIK RADIO AG:

* FY EBITDA OF MORE THAN EUR 1,600 THOUSAND COMPARED TO THE 2016 FINANCIAL YEAR OF EUR 1,541 THOUSAND

* FY REVENUE 14.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 13.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO