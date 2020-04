BRIEF-Klaveness: Strong Q1 2020 TCE Earnings And Increasing Tanker Market Coverage

April 7 (Reuters) - Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA :

* KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS ASA: STRONG Q1 2020 TCE EARNINGS AND

* KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS (“KCC”) ANNOUNCES ITS DAILY TCE-EARNINGS FOR Q1 OF 2020

* CABU TCE EARNINGS ENDED AT $20,283/D AND CLEANBU TCE EARNINGS IMPROVED TO $20,932/D IN Q1 2020 ON BACK OF A STRONG TANKER MARKET AND DESPITE WEAK DRY BULK AND FUEL MARKETS AND INCREASING OPERATIONAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS-SITUATION

* OUTLOOK Q2 IS POSITIVE FOR BOTH VESSEL CLASSES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION OUR FIRST PRIORITY IS TO SECURE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR CREW AND WE HAVE INITIATED A NUMBER OF VIRUS PROTECTION MEASURES TO PROTECT CREW AND ENSURE NO VIRUS OUTBREAK ON BOARD OUR VESSELS

* HAS A STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND CASH POSITION MAKING KCC ROBUST TO TACKLE INCREASING COVID-19 RISKS AND LIKELY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ALL SHIPPING MARKETS AND OPERATIONAL DISRUPTIONS

* TO FURTHER IMPROVE KCC’S ROBUSTNESS AMIDST INCREASING COVID-19 UNCERTAINTIES, KCC HAS INCREASED TANKER MARKET COVERAGE IN CURRENT STRONG TANKER MARKET

* WE ARE PLEASED TO HAVE INCREASED TANKER MARKET COVERAGE IN CURRENT STRONG TANKER MARKET BY CONCLUDING ONE 3-6 MONTHS TIME-CHARTER, TANKER MARKET DERIVATE COVERAGE FOR 2H 2020 AND A 3 YEARS CAUSTIC SODA CONTRACT TO AUSTRALIA

* WITH ADDITIONAL INITIATED MITIGATING ACTIONS INCLUDING INITIATIVES TO REDUCE RISKS OF A COVID-19 CONTAGION TO OUR VESSELS AND POSTPONEMENT OF DOCKING AND NON-CRITICAL INVESTMENTS, KCC IS ROBUST FOR LIKELY INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT MARKET AND OPERATIONAL CONDITIONS