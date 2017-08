Aug 15 (Reuters) - Klcc Property Holdings Bhd

* Qtrly net profit 177.958 million rgt versus 177.863 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 337.5 million rgt versus 334.6 million rgt

* Declared a second interim dividend of 3.16 sen per ordinary share

* Expect that overall performance of group for the year 2017 will remain stable primarily on back of long term office tenancy agreements