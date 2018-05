May 14 (Reuters) - Kleopatra Holdings 2 S.C.A.:

* KLEOPATRA HOLDINGS 2 S.C.A. WITHDRAWS IPO PLANS - SEC FILING

* KLEOPATRA HOLDINGS 2 S.C.A. HAD PREVIOUSLY FILED FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION IN DECEMBER 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2IlWyuu)