Oct 26 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE:

* 9M TOTAL REVENUES EUR ‍​985.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 972.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M TOTAL GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​924.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 907.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED: NET CURRENT CASH FLOW PER SHARE OF AT LEAST €2.45, IMPLYING 6.1% GROWTH

* DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS WELL ON TRACK: 83% PRE-LET AT PRADO AND 87% AT HOOG CATHARIJNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)