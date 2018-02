Feb 7 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE:

* FY CURRENT NET CASH-FLOW PER SHARE EUR 2.48, UP 7.4 PERCENT YOY

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 1.32 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.30 BILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.96 PER SHARE FOR 2017

* FOR 2018 AIMS CURRENT NET CASH-FLOW PER SHARE IN BETWEEN EUR 2.57 AND EUR 2.62