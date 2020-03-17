Healthcare
March 17, 2020 / 7:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Klepierre: hard to estimate coronavirus impact on earnings but group has solid balance sheet and liquidity

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Klepierre SA:

* At this stage, it is too early to assess the impact of cornavirus lockdown measures on the contractual obligations of the group’s tenants.

* Klépierre has active discussions with them regarding the challenges presented by Covid-19 and has already initiated stringent cost cuts in order to pass on service charge savings to them.

* In addition, the Group is actively reducing non-essential capital expenditures and non-staff operating expenses.

* Despite this challenging environment and the current difficulty in estimating the impact on Klépierre’s full-year earnings, the Group reaffirms it has a solid balance sheet and sufficient committed revolving credit facilities to cover its liquidity needs.

* Klépierre will continue to monitor the state of affairs and provides updates as the situation warrants Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below