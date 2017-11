BRIEF-Klepierre Launches Tender Offer On Four Series Of Notes

Nov 28 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE:

* REG-KLÉPIERRE : LAUNCH OF TWO FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS

* ‍SERIES 1: EUR 500,000,000 2.75 PER CENT, DUE 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 ISSUED BY CO

* SECOND SERIES OF NOTE: €500,000,000 3.25 PER CENT. GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 26 FEBRUARY 2021 ‍​​

* SECOND SERIES OF NOTES ISSUED BY CORIO N.V. ON 28 FEB 2013

* SECOND SERIES OF NOTES GUARANTEED BY BRESTA I B.V., CORIO BELEGGINGEN I B.V., CORIO MANAGEMENT B.V. AND CORIO NEDERLAND B.V. ‍​

* ‍SERIES 3: EUR 600,000,000 4.75 PER CENT, NOTES DUE 14 MARCH 2021, ISSUED IN 6 TRANCHES BY CO ‍​

* SERIES 4: €85,000,000 3.516 PER CENT, GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 13 DECEMBER 2022 ISSUED BY CORIO N.V.​