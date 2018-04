April 26 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE SA:

* Q1 TOTAL GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 310.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 300.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 331.5 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 320.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)