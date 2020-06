BRIEF-Klepierre Reopens All Its French Shopping Centres

June 1 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON SATURDAY THAT IS HAS REOPENED ALL ITS FRENCH SHOPPING CENTRES

* ADMINISTRATIVE DECISIONS THAT HAD ORDERED CLOSURE OF 9 SHOPPING MALLS IN PARIS REGION HAVE BEEN REVOKED

* WITH PORTUGUESE MALLS REOPENING ON MONDAY, REOPENINGS IN FRANCE BRING THE SHARE OF OPEN MALLS IN THE WHOLE KLEPIERRE PORTFOLIO TO 93% IN VALUE GROUP SHARE

* THE SHARE WILL REACH 100% ON JUNE 8 WHEN SHOPPING CENTRES IN MADRID AND BARCELONA REGIONS REOPEN

