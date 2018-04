BRIEF-Klepierre Says It Does Not Intend To Make An Offer For Hammerson

April 13 (Reuters) - Klepierre:

* KLÉPIERRE : STATEMENT REGARDING HAMMERSON PLC (“HAMMERSON”)

* CONFIRMS THAT ON 9 APRIL 2018, JEAN-MARC JESTIN, CHAIRMAN OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF KLÉPIERRE, MET WITH CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HAMMERSON, DAVID TYLER

* MADE AN INCREASED PROPOSAL TO HAMMERSON ON A STANDALONE BASIS OF 635 PENCE PER HAMMERSON SHARE

* INCREASED PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF 45% TO HAMMERSON’S UNDISTURBED SHARE PRICE OF 437.10 PENCE PER HAMMERSON SHARE ON 16 MARCH 2018.

* SAYS THE BOARD OF HAMMERSON DID NOT PROVIDE ANY MEANINGFUL ENGAGEMENT WITH RESPECT TO THE INCREASED PROPOSAL

* HAS CONCLUDED THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR HAMMERSON