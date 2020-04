BRIEF-KLM, Philips To Set Up Special Freight Airlift From Amsterdam To China

April 9 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV:

* KLM AND PHILIPS TO SET UP A SPECIAL FREIGHT AIRLIFT FROM AMSTERDAM TO CHINA

* KLM HAS NOW JOINED FORCES WITH ROYAL PHILIPS AND DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO CREATE TEMPORARY SPECIAL CARGO AIRLIFT BETWEEN NETHERLANDS AND CHINA

* AIRLIFT TO ASIA WILL START ON APRIL 13, 2020

* DURING COMING WEEKS KLM WILL BRING ITS BOEING 747 COMBI AIRCRAFT BACK INTO OPERATION

* THIS WILL CREATE APPROXIMATELY 250 TONS OF EXTRA FREIGHT CAPACITY IN EACH DIRECTION PER WEEK

* FULL FREIGHTERS OF KLM/MARTINAIR WILL CONTINUE TO BE DEPLOYED ON NORTH ATLANTIC ROUTES

* TWO BOEING 747 COMBI AIRCRAFT ARE NOW BEING PUT BACK INTO SERVICE SPECIFICALLY FOR THESE TWO ROUTES AND FOR INDICATED PERIOD

* KLM/MARTINAIR WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO FLY ON SOUTH ATLANTIC ROUTES AS WELL AS TO AFRICA