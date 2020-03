BRIEF-Kloeckner & Co Says Coronavirus Pandemic Burdens Its Business

March 25 (Reuters) - KLOECKNER & CO SE:

* GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2020 - COVID-19 PANDEMIC BURDENS THE BUSINESS OF KLÖCKNER & CO SE

* WITH RESPECT TO Q1 OF 2020, OPERATING INCOME (EBITDA) OF KLÖCKNER & CO BEFORE MATERIAL SPECIAL EFFECTS IS EXPECTED TO BE AT LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED GUIDANCE RANGE OF EUR 20-30 MILLION.

* MEASURES WILL GENERATE A POSITIVE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN Q2 OF 2020