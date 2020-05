May 4 (Reuters) -

* KLOECKNER CEO SAYS 90% OF OUR SITES ARE WORKING AT SAME LEVEL AS BEFORE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* KLOECKNER CEO SAYS WE HAVE SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO GET THROUGH CRISIS WITHOUT STATE AID

* KLOECKNER CEO SAYS IN Q2 WE EXPECT POSSIBLE DECLINE IN REVENUES OF 30%