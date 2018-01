BRIEF-Klondex Announces Reduction In Underground Operations And Workforce At True North

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd:

* KLONDEX ANNOUNCES A REDUCTION IN UNDERGROUND OPERATIONS AND WORKFORCE AT TRUE NORTH AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* SAYS ‍PRELIMINARY FY 2017 GOLD OUNCE PRODUCTION FROM TRUE NORTH IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT 24,000 - 27,000 OUNCES​

* SAYS ‍DECIDED TO LIMIT UNDERGROUND MINING AT TRUE NORTH​ TO AREAS ALREADY DEVELOPED

* SAYS ‍TRUE NORTH MINE WILL BE PLACED ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE STATUS AFTER DEVELOPED AREAS ARE MINED TO REVIEW STRATEGIC OPTIONS​