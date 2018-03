BRIEF-Klondex Qtrly ‍loss Per Share $0.04

March 14 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd:

* KLONDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* KLONDEX MINES LTD - ‍EXPECTS TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 186,000 AND 202,000 GEOS DURING 2018​

* KLONDEX MINES - MINED A TOTAL OF 55,893 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES , WITH PRODUCTION OF 47,619 GEO’S IN QUARTER

* KLONDEX MINES LTD - Q4 NET LOSS WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $8.9 MILLION FOR INCOME TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* KLONDEX MINES LTD - QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.04

* KLONDEX MINES - EXPECT PRODUCTION COULD VARY 5,000 TO 10,000 GEOS BETWEEN HIGHEST AND LOWEST PRODUCING QUARTERS IN 2018

* KLONDEX MINES LTD - QTRLY REVENUE $63.3 MILLION VERSUS $56.1 MILLION

* KLONDEX MINES - TOTAL ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS (AISC) ARE PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $940 AND $990 PER GOLD OUNCE SOLD FOR 2018

* KLONDEX MINES LTD - TOTAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $48 TO $56 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: