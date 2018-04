April 25 (Reuters) - Klondex Mines Ltd:

* KLONDEX REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* KLONDEX MINES LTD - MINED 49,873 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES IN QUARTER

* KLONDEX MINES LTD - PRODUCED 43,525 GEOS IN QUARTER

* KLONDEX MINES LTD - SOLD 42,541 GEOS IN QUARTER