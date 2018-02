BRIEF-Klovern Q4 Pre-Tax Profit Rises To SEK ‍​801 Mln​

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Klovern:

* 2017 ‍INCOME INCREASED BY 5 PER CENT TO SEK 3,029 MILLION (2,876)​

* INCOME INCREASED TO SEK 768 MILLION (738) DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER

* 2017 ‍PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INCREASED BY 7 PER CENT TO SEK 1,263 MILLION (1,180)​

* THE OPERATING SURPLUS INCREASED TO SEK 453 MILLION (452) DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER

* Q4 PRE-TAX PROFIT SEK ‍​801 MILLION VERSUS SEK 655 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 PROFIT FROM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEK 262‍​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 262 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF SEK 0.44 (0.40) PER ORDINARY SHARE TO BE PAID IN FOUR INSTALMENTS OF SEK 0.11​

* PROPOSES ‍DIVIDEND OF SEK 20.00 (20.00) PER PREFERENCE SHARE TO BE PAID IN FOUR INSTALMENTS OF SEK 5.00​