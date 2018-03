BRIEF-Klépierre: Statement Regarding Hammerson PLC

March 19 (Reuters) - KLEPIERRE:

* REG-KLÉPIERRE : STATEMENT REGARDING HAMMERSON PLC (“HAMMERSON”)

* NOTES RECENT SPECULATION REGARDING A PROPOSAL MADE BY KLÉPIERRE TO HAMMERSON.

* CONFIRMS THAT ON 8 MARCH 2018, KLÉPIERRE MADE A PROPOSAL ON A NON-ADVERSARIAL BASIS TO BOARD OF HAMMERSON

* INTENTION OF ENGAGING IN A CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER TO ACQUIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF HAMMERSON

* INTENTION TO BUY AT VALUE OF 615 PENCE PER HAMMERSON ORDINARY SHARE

* PROPOSAL REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 40.7% TO CLOSING PRICE OF 437.10 PENCE PER HAMMERSON ORDINARY SHARE ON 16 MARCH 2018

* CONSIDERATION WOULD COMPRISE A COMBINATION OF CASH AND SHARES IN KLÉPIERRE.

* BOARD OF HAMMERSON REJECTED PROPOSAL IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS ON 9 MARCH 2018.