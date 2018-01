Jan 17 (Reuters) - KLOVERN:

* REG-KLÖVERN AB: KLÖVERN BUYS ORDINARY SHARES IN A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE IN TOBIN PROPERTIES

* ‍BOUGHT 7 500 000 ORDINARY SHARES IN TOBIN PROPERTIES AT A PRICE OF SEK 20 PER SHARE, IN TOTAL SEK 150 MILLION.​

* ‍KLÖVERN‘S HOLDING IN TOBIN AFTER DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE AMOUNTS TO AROUND 40 PER CENT OF NUMBER OF SHARES​

* ‍INTENDS TO, WITHIN FOUR WEEKS, COME BACK WITH A MANDATORY TAKE-OVER OFFER​