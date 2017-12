Dec 21 (Reuters) - Klovern:

* KLÖVERN AB: KLÖVERN DIVESTS A LOGISTICS PROPERTY IN MÖLNDAL FOR SEK 643 MILLION

* ‍RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 39 MILLION AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE AMOUNTS TO 100 PER CENT​

* ‍TRANSFER OF POSSESSION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 11 JANUARY 2018​