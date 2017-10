BRIEF-Klövern in property swap deal with Corem in Norrköping and Stockholm

Oct 11 (Reuters) - KLOVERN:

* KLÖVERN AB (PUBL): KLÖVERN IN PROPERTY SWAP DEAL WITH COREM IN NORRKÖPING AND STOCKHOLM

* ‍IN A PROPERTY SWAP DEAL WITH COREM, KLÖVERN ACQUIRES THREE PROPERTIES IN NORRKÖPING AND ONE SITE LEASEHOLD TO A PROPERTY IN STOCKHOLM​

* ‍SELLS THREE PROPERTIES AND ONE SITE LEASEHOLD TO A PROPERTY IN STOCKHOLM AREA​

* ‍UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ACQUIRED PROPERTIES AMOUNTS TO SEK 152 MILLION​

* ‍UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF DIVESTED PROPERTIES AMOUNTS TO SEK 238 MILLION​

* ‍TRANSFER OF POSSESSION IS PLANNED TO BE ON 1 DECEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)