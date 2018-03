BRIEF-Klövern Issues SEK 900 Million Of Green Bonds

March 27 (Reuters) - Klovern:

* KLÖVERN AB (PUBL): KLÖVERN ISSUES SEK 900 MILLION OF GREEN BONDS

* ‍SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED SENIOR UNSECURED GREEN BONDS IN TOTAL AMOUNT OF SEK 900 MILLION UNDER A FRAMEWORK AMOUNT OF SEK 2,500 MILLION.​

* BONDS HAVE A TENOR OF FOUR YEARS AND A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF THREE-MONTHS STIBOR + 400 BASIS POINT

* ‍FINAL MATURITY IN APRIL 2022​

* DANSKE BANK, NORDEA AND SWEDBANK HAVE ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS IN CONNECTION WITH NEW BOND ISSUE