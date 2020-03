BRIEF-Klw Holdings Ltd Says Co Will Stop Production At Its Factory In Johor From 18-31 March 2020

March 19 (Reuters) - KLW Holdings Ltd:

* COMPANY WILL STOP PRODUCTION AT ITS FACTORY IN JOHOR FROM 18 MARCH 2020 TO 31 MARCH 2020

* CLOSURE OF JOHOR FACTORY WILL AFFECT ORDER SHIPMENTS TO GROUP’S CUSTOMERS THAT WERE ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED DURING EFFECTIVE PERIOD

* OTHER PLANT, LOCATED IN CHINA’S DONGGUAN CITY IN GUANGDONG PROVINCE, REMAINS IN PRODUCTION

* CURRENT DIRECTIVE &ANY EXTENSION THEREOF FOR PROLONGED PERIOD OF TIME COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT CO'S CASHFLOW & FINANCIAL POSITION