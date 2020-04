BRIEF-Klw Holdings Says Johor Factory Received An Approval Letter From Malaysia Timber Industry Board

April 8 (Reuters) - KLW Holdings Ltd:

* KLW HOLDINGS LTD - JOHOR FACTORY RECEIVED AN APPROVAL LETTER FROM MALAYSIA TIMBER INDUSTRY BOARD

* KLW HOLDINGS LTD - APPROVAL ALLOWS JOHOR FACTORY TO RESUME OPERATION DURING EXTENDED EFFECTIVE PERIOD

* KLW HOLDINGS LTD - UNABLE TO ASCERTAIN FULL FINANCIAL IMPACT OF EXTENDED EFFECTIVE PERIOD ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP

* KLW HOLDINGS LTD - HAS SUFFICIENT FINANCIAL RESERVES TO COVER ALL OF ITS CURRENT LIABILITIES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: