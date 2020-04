BRIEF-KLW Holdings Says Production Activities At Factory In Johor Will Remain Closed Until 14 April

April 2 (Reuters) - KLW Holdings Ltd:

* KLW HOLDINGS LTD- COMPANY’S PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES AT FACTORY IN JOHOR WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL 14 APRIL

* KLW HOLDINGS LTD - CLOSURE OF JOHOR FACTORY WILL AFFECT ORDER SHIPMENTS TO GROUP’S CUSTOMERS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED DURING EXTENDED EFFECTIVE PERIOD

* KLW HOLDINGS LTD - CO’S DOORS BUSINESS PLANT IN CHINA’S DONGGUAN CITY REMAINS IN PRODUCTION

* KLW HOLDINGS LTD- GROUP WILL CONTINUE TO ACCEPT NEW SALES ORDERS DURING PERIOD TILL 14 APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: