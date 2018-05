BRIEF-KLX Inc Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.62

May 21 (Reuters) - KLX Inc:

* . REPORTS STRONG FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $499.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $472.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $500 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE

* COMPANY INCREASED ITS 2018 ESG GUIDANCE FOR REVENUES, ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

* COMPANY EXPECTS CONTINUED STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH IN REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN 2019

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE ABOUT 300 PERCENT TO APPROXIMATELY $110 MILLION, OR 22 PERCENT OF REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: