Dec 6 (Reuters) - Klx Inc:

* REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS: REVENUES UP 17.4%; OPERATING EARNINGS UP 56.7%; RAISES 2017 EPS GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES 2018 INITIAL OUTLOOK

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $3.80

* SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $3.10

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE UP ABOUT 17 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.95 BILLION

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $1.75 BILLION

* Q3 REVENUE $456.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $442.2 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88‍​