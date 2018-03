March 8 (Reuters) - KMG Chemicals Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $445 MILLION TO $455 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST TO $114-118 MILLION​

* SEES ‍ FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $29 MILLION​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $449.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S