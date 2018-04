April 26 (Reuters) - Gebr. Knauf KG:

* KNAUF COMMENTS ON USG’S “DISAPPOINTING” FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RESULTS

* GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS REAFFIRMs $42 “FULL AND FAIR OFFER” FOR USG

* GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS URGES USG SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE GOLD PROXY CARD AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES