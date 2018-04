April 10 (Reuters) - USG Corp:

* KNAUF ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO USG SHAREHOLDERS, URGES THEM TO VOTE AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES TODAY

* KNAUF SAYS “USG WILL REQUIRE SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE”

* KNAUF SAYS BENEFICIALLY OWNS 14.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF USG CORP, REPRESENTING ABOUT 10.53 PERCENT OF USG’S OUTSTANDING SHARES Source text: (bit.ly/2EzmKiO) Further company coverage: