FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Q3 earnings per share $‍​0.04
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 9:44 PM / in 40 minutes

BRIEF-Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Q3 earnings per share $‍​0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Knight-swift Transportation Holdings Inc

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. announces results for third quarter 2017

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - qtrly earnings per share $‍​0.04

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍total revenue $521.6 million versus $280.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $534.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings says ​freight environment has strengthened throughout the third quarter and into October

* Knight-Swift Transportation - strong freight demand is beginning to impact contract market and customer expectations for 2018 bid season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.