BRIEF-Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Q3 earnings per share $‍​0.04

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. announces results for third quarter 2017

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - qtrly earnings per share $‍​0.04

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍total revenue $521.6 million versus $280.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $534.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings says ​freight environment has strengthened throughout the third quarter and into October

* Knight-Swift Transportation - strong freight demand is beginning to impact contract market and customer expectations for 2018 bid season