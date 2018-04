April 25 (Reuters) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc:

* KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,271 MILLION, UP 368.7%