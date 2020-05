May 29 (Reuters) - Knight Therapeutics Inc:

* KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC. ANNOUNCES FURTHER UPDATE ON EXTENSION OF FIRST QUARTER 2020 FILINGS DUE TO COVID-19

* KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC - CONFIRMS THAT IT EXPECTS TO FILE ITS Q1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON JUNE 26, 2020