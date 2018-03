March 19 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS - ‍LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ARDELYX THAT PROVIDES KNIGHT WITH EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE TENAPANOR IN CANADA​

* KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS - ‍WILL PAY UP TO C$25 MILLION IN TOTAL PAYMENTS INCLUDING AN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONES

* KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍KNIGHT WILL HAVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO MARKET AND SELL TENAPANOR IN CANADA​