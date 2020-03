BRIEF-Knights Group Hldgs Cuts Board Members' Salaries By 30%

March 26 (Reuters) - Knights Group Holdings PLC:

* CURRENT TRADING AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* GROUP TRADING TO DATE HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR ENDING 30 APRIL 2020

* NO ADVERSE CHANGE TO GROUP’S PERFORMANCE THUS FAR AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS.

* REDUCING BOARD MEMBERS’ SALARIES BY 30% AND REDUCING SALARIES OF ALL STAFF WHOSE SALARIES ARE £30,000 OR MORE BY 10% FROM 1 APRIL

* IT IS CURRENTLY DIFFICULT TO PREDICT POTENTIAL IMPACT ON ACTIVITY LEVELS OF OUR CLIENTS.

* BOARD DOES NOT BELIEVE IT WOULD BE APPROPRIATE TO PROVIDE FORWARD LOOKING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* ARE IN REGULAR DISCUSSION WITH OUR BANKING PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: