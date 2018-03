March 22 (Reuters) - Knoll Inc:

* KNOLL, INC. ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* KNOLL INC - NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* KNOLL INC - ‍COGAN WILL SUCCEED BURTON B. STANIAR ON MAY 8, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: