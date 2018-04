April 25 (Reuters) - Knoll Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31

* Q1 REVENUE $296.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $296.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MUUTO NORTH AMERICA ROLL-OUT ON TRACK FOR Q2

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)