March 30 (Reuters) - Knoll Inc:

* HAS A SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $400.0 MILLION THAT RUNS THROUGH AUGUST 2024

* COMPANY EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100.0 MILLION OF CAPACITY WILL BE AVAILABLE ON ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT END OF Q1

* WITHDRAWING ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE AND NOT PROVIDING UPDATED OUTLOOK AT THIS TIME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: