March 20 (Reuters) - Knoll Inc:

* CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: KNOLL PENNSYLVANIA MANUFACTURING SITE TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION

* COMPANY’S ITALIAN SITES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE CLOSED FROM APRIL 1- 13

* KNOLL- CO SAID THAT IS WORKING TO SEEK WAIVER TO PRODUCTION HALT AS IT PROVIDES WORKPLACE PRODUCTS TO U.S. GOVERNMENT AND HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar)