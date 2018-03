March 20 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse Ag:

* CEO SAYS STILL HAS STAKE OF ABOVE 10 PERCENT IN HALDEX‍​

* CEO SAYS STILL LOOKING AT OPTIONS, BUT IPO IS PRIORITY OPTION

* CEO SAYS NOT PLANNING MAJOR CHANGES TO CAPITAL STRUCTURE, JUST OPTIMISATION

* CEO SAYS DOESN’T SEE ANY REASON TO CHANGE ITS HOLDING IN HALDEX AT THE MOMENT Further company coverage: