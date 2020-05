May 28 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse AG CEO:

* REVENUES IN NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE FELL BY 40% IN APRIL, DEVELOPMENT IN MAY SIMILAR

* WE DON’T EXPECT RESTRUCTURING COSTS FROM SAVINGS PROGRAMME BUT CANNOT RULE THEM OUT IN SECOND CORONAVIRUS WAVE

* EVEN AT LOWEST POINT IN APRIL, EBITDA AND CASH FLOW WERE POSITIVE Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)