2 months ago
BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse says to apply for extended acceptance period in Haldex offer
June 29, 2017 / 5:13 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse says to apply for extended acceptance period in Haldex offer

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Knorr-Bremse

* Says has received indications by the EU Commission that it is likely to initiate a Phase II investigation in connection to the acquisition of Haldex

* Says a final decision has not yet been communicated

* In anticipation of the EU Commission's potential decision to initiate a Phase II investigation, Knorr-Bremse will apply for permission from the Swedish Securities Council to extend the acceptance period until 9 February 2018

* On 25 April 2017, it was announced that the acceptance period in the offer is extended until 26 September 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

