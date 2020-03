March 11 (Reuters) - Knorr Bremse AG:

* Q4 EBIT OF 280 MILLION EUR

* MEASURES TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS SPREAD IN CHINA LEAD TO REVENUE IMPACT OF APPROX. 60 MILLION EUR IN FEB FOR CHINESE BUSINESS RELATIVE TO ORIGINAL PLAN

* REMAINS CONFIDENT TO MANAGE DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS WITHOUT MAJOR DISRUPTIONS

* REMAINS STRONGLY COMMITTED TO CHINA BUSINESS

* CORONAVIRUS LIKELY TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN H1

* SEES 2020 REVENUES OF 6.5-6.9 BILLION EUR

* SEES OPERATING EBITDA MARGIN OF 18%-19% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)