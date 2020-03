BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse Suspends Guidance For Fiscal Year 2020

March 27 (Reuters) - KNORR BREMSE AG:

* KNORR-BREMSE SUSPENDS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* NOW EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE OF REVENUES AND EBITDA COMPARED TO 2019.

* WILL DRAW ON ADDITIONAL CREDIT LINES OF EUR 0.75 BILLION

* IN ORDER TO STABILIZE EARNINGS, PERSONNEL AND OTHER MEASURES ARE TAKEN WHICH BUILD ON PREPARATIONS IN 2019

* AT END OF 2019, COMPANY HAD A NET CASH POSITION OF AROUND EUR 320 MILLION.

* POSSIBILITY OF INTRODUCING SHORT-TIME WORKING AT INDIVIDUAL LOCATIONS IN GERMANY

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON APRIL 21, 2020 AFTER APPROVAL OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BY SUPERVISORY BOARD.

* COMPARABLE MEASURES AT OTHER EUROPEAN LOCATIONS AND A COST PROGRAM WITH STAFF REDUCTION MEASURES IN NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA

* TO MAINTAIN ITS DIVIDEND POLICY FOR PREVIOUS YEAR (PAYOUT RATIO OF 40 TO 50 % OF CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME FOR YEAR)