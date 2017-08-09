BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners posts ‍quarterly total revenues of $54.4 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Knot Offshore Partners LP

* Knot Offshore Partners LP - ‍Quarterly total revenues of $54.4 million, operating income of $26.1 million and net income of $16.9 million​

* Knot Offshore - ‍On August 9, partnership’s unit, Knot shuttle tankers as, entered into share purchase agreement to acquire Knot 26, which Lena Knutsen​

* Knot Offshore Partners LP - ‍Purchase price of Lena acquisition is $142.0 million​

* Knot Offshore Partners LP - ‍Lena Knutsen is scheduled to operate in Brazil under 5-year time charter which is expected to commence in September 2017​

* Knot Offshore - ‍Estimates Lena acquisition will generate about $7.0 million of net income, about $15.8 million of ebitda for 12 months following closing of deal​

* Knot Offshore Partners LP - ‍Expects its earnings for Q3 of 2017 to be higher than its earnings for Q2 of 2017​

* Knot Offshore Partners LP - ‍On August 9, 2017, partnership entered into an agreement for a new $25 million unsecured revolving credit facility​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $52.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $55.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: