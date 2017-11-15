FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-KnowledgeSuite announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 18
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
Breakingviews
Trump's coal push loses power as U.S. goes green
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
November 15, 2017 / 1:48 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

BRIEF-KnowledgeSuite announces IPO on TSE Mothers on Dec. 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - KnowledgeSuite Inc

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on Dec. 18, 2017, under the symbol “3999”

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 295,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 240,000 shares and privately held 55,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 2,000 yen per share with total offering amount will be 590 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Ichiyoshi Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd included eight securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/k5CKok Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.